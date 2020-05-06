© Instagram / Zac Efron





Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason?





32-year-old ex-lover of Vanessa Hudgens and Zendaya, the star of «High School Musical,» who also became famous for Ted Bundy's role, have got involved into a new scandal. And this time it had nothing to do with dating, singing, or girlfriends!

Zac Efron and Aron Piper became the new Twitter trend after someone had decided to compare the two actors, saying that they were as like as two peas. Someone compared Aron, who became famous after filming the TV series «Elite» with Zac, calling him an «improved version» of the American actor.

From this moment on, a real war broke out on the web: Zac's fans were completely furious when they found out that someone dared to compare their idol with another actor.

The angry fans wrote that Zac Efron was pure gold and those who dared to compare him to somebody else probably was just kidding.

Others agreed that Aron definitely was handsome but Zac became the love of their childhood.

However, among the fans of both actors there were those who generally considered such a comparison stupid and unacceptable, because the celebs had absolutely nothing in common. And which side are you on?