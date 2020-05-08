 News > Zac Efron


Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have become too close. What unites them?
© Instagram / Zac Efron

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-08 20:43:43

Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have been seen together frequently lately. Are they in a love affair or anything else?

Zac Efron is an actor who has appeared in many movies and television series despite his young age; and probably it was his role of Troy Bolton in the 2006 musical television «High School Musical» that made him prominent. The film also starred Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu.

One of the most unusual roles Zac Efron has ever performed is the role of serial killer Ted Bundy in the biographical movie «Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile». The criminal was executed by electrocution 1989 and the movie itself is based on Bundy's former girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall's memoir.

In the recent photo on Instagram, Zac Efron is depicted with Amanda Seyfried. It has become known that they have become the part of a new animated movie. The actors have voiced characters from the 2020 animated film «Scoob!» Zac Efron voiced Fred Jones and Amanda Seyfried voiced Daphne Blake. The cartoon is available to watching already.

While most Zac Efron's fans are looking forward to his new content, others miss him and the other actors from «High School Musical».

