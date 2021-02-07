© Instagram / Zac Efron





80's remake of the classic "Three Men and a Baby" with Zac Efron has found a director





The reboot of the comedy «Three Men and a Baby» will be shot by Mo Marabl (Marcus Marabble), writes Deadline. Earlier, actor Zach Efron confirmed his participation in the project in the lead role. According to the publication, the remake from Dinsney + is gaining momentum. The script for it was written by Will Reichel, however, how much it will differ from the original is still unclear.

The film «Three Men and a Baby», shot in the 80s of last century, starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson.

According to the plot, they have to take care of the baby and protect it from drug traffickers - in the process, they fall in love with the child. Then the picture became extremely successful for Disney, as for the first time it helped the studio to overcome the limit of 100 million dollars in fees inside the country.

Among Marabla's works are many TV series: «Brockmire», «The Last Real Gangster» and «The Enlightened One». He also shot two episodes of «The Miracle Workers» with Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.