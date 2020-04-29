© Instagram / Zendaya





Zendaya, the “Shake It Up” star, has never been more charming! Take a look at this photo!





At the age of 23, Zendaya has starred in seven movies and 17 television series. Since 2019, she has been starring in the teen drama television series «Euphoria» in the role of Rue Bennett. Even though the characters of Jacob Elordi and Zendaya don't like each other in the series, the actors are in love in real life. The stars have been dating openly since the beginning of March. The couple looks harmonious even with Zendaya's height.

There were some rumors that Zendaya was dating the «Spider Man» star Tom Holland, but she claims that Tom has never been her boyfriend. Zendaya has never dated Zac Efron either. At present, he's in a love affair with actress Halston Sage.

Recently, Zendaya's fans have shared a wonderful photograph of the actress. She's wearing a light white blouse and an unusually-designed long skirt. It's made from transparent fabric, which adds some magic to the whole Zendaya's image.

All of the readers agree that Zendaya is perfect. She has got a perfect face and body, as well as great actor talent. As of 2020, she can boast the net worth of $5 Million dollars.