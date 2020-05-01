© Instagram / Zendaya





Zendaya is dancing in such a seducing way! Watch the video immediately!





Many Zendaya's fans thought that the actress was dating Tom Holland but in reality they have never had a romantic relationship. At present, the celebrity's boyfriend is her series «Euphoria» co-star Jacob Elordi. They are a very harmonious couple, since there is no age or height difference.

Zendaya hasn't had any love affairs with actor Zac Efron either. He is currently in love with actress Halston Sage. Zendaya is proud of her parents from whom she has inherited the best features. Her mother Claire Stoermer was a house manager for the California Shakespeare Theater and an elementary school teacher in California. Father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman works as a bodyguard.

Zendaya's fans have recently shared a video on Instagram depicting the actress in the most amazing image. She is dancing, smiling, talking and just living so beautifully! For many people, Zendaya is a queen with her perfect body, hair and face.

Zendaya has got five siblings but, unfortunately, her parents divorced in summer 2016.