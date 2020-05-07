 News > Zendaya


"Best quarantine show ever!" 23-year-old Zendaya sang Beyonce's songs
“Best quarantine show ever!” 23-year-old Zendaya sang Beyonce's songs


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-07 17:55:41

Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland co-star Zendaya who absolutely surprised people during the «Met Gala» event seems to have busy quarantine as she decided to stun her fans with singing online!

Some very curious fans have collected all the videos where the actress «declared her love» to Beyonce performing her songs.

The actress from the series «Euphoria», Zendaya Coleman, has repeatedly expressed her sympathy for the work of Beyonce. In 2016, Zendaya took part in the making of the singer's clip and after that she repeatedly mentioned her bright feelings for Beyonce and emotions from meeting the idol. According to Zendaya, the singer turned out to be as simple as possible in their communication and told her many pleasant words.

In 2016, Zendaya starred in Beyonce's clip «Lemonade.» Since then, the actress's warm feelings for B's creativity have not been reduced - Zendaya regularly posted new videos where she enjoyed dancing and singing to her songs. At the moment, there are four of them.

Fans of the actress noted that Beyonce's songs performed by their beloved actress were «the best show they could watch in quarantine,» and they sincerely dreamt of their collaboration.

