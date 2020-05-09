 News > Zendaya


Zendaya has her own Barbie that looks just like her!
© Instagram / Zendaya

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-09 15:29:13

Would you like to have a doll that looks just like you? Probably, the majority of girls would answer «yes». Zendaya is lucky to have it already!

Unlike the common opinion, Zendaya has never dated her «Spider Man» co-star Tom Holland. She has also been just friends with her «Spider-Man: Far From Home» co-star, Zac Efron. At present, she's dating Jacob Elordi, her «Euphoria» co-star. Their romantic relationship has lasted for a few months already. Hopefully, it won't finish too soon.

Zendaya has her own Barbie that looks just like her! The actress's have shared a few photos on Twitter for comparison. Just take a close look at both of them. They look identical – are wearing a white long dress and have got similar makeup. This doll must have been the work of a real professional!

Zendaya's fans have noticed that the singer loves white. It's no surprise, since this color perfectly pairs with the color of the celebrity's skin. In this photo, the star has her white sweater on. She looks so beautiful!

