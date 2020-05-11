News > Zendaya
Zendaya can impress any man wearing her boohoo collection clothes! Look at the beauty!
News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-11 18:40:26
Zendaya must be grateful to her parents for the beauty she has inherited from them! In her fesh photos, she's having a sexy shape and an incredibly attractive face.
Tom Holland has never been interested in his co-star, unlike Jacob Elordi who fell in love with Zendaya almost immediately. The couple has a harmonious relationship and it's no surprise – they are very similar in their way of life. Both Jacob and Zendaya are almost of the same age, which is also vital for a good relationship.
In these amazing pics, Zendaya looks stunning wearing her dress from the boohoo collection. That's a tight light purple dress with black laces. It looks very stylish and unusual. The dress can be worn for a walk near the sea.
Zendaya's fans follow her in all movies, series and shows. She was awesome at the «Undercover» show, season 3, episode 17. By the way, this red T-shirt with white inserts suits her perfectly!