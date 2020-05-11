© Instagram / Zendaya





Zendaya can impress any man wearing her boohoo collection clothes! Look at the beauty!





Zendaya must be grateful to her parents for the beauty she has inherited from them! In her fesh photos, she's having a sexy shape and an incredibly attractive face.

Tom Holland has never been interested in his co-star, unlike Jacob Elordi who fell in love with Zendaya almost immediately. The couple has a harmonious relationship and it's no surprise – they are very similar in their way of life. Both Jacob and Zendaya are almost of the same age, which is also vital for a good relationship.

In these amazing pics, Zendaya looks stunning wearing her dress from the boohoo collection. That's a tight light purple dress with black laces. It looks very stylish and unusual. The dress can be worn for a walk near the sea.

Zendaya's fans follow her in all movies, series and shows. She was awesome at the «Undercover» show, season 3, episode 17. By the way, this red T-shirt with white inserts suits her perfectly!