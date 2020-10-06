© Instagram / Zendaya





Zendaya was running away so fast that almost lost her shoes! What has happened to her?





Zendaya's last photos on Instagram cause many questions since they depict the celebrity running away. The fans are worried about the actress.

Despite some rumors about Zendaya's romantic relationship with her «Dancing with the Stars» professional partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, the actress did not have any love affairs with him. The same thing can be said about her «Spider-Man» co-star, Tom Holland. They were just friends and never dated each other. The 24-year old actress was in a relationship with Australian actor Jacob Elordi; however, in September 2020, the couple broke.

© Instagram / Zendaya





In one of her fresh Instagram pics, Zendaya is running away to the forest. She's wearing a long luxurious orange dress with huge sleeves. Fortunately, nobody is pursuing the celebrity. She's just advertising Bvlgari products. The company has offered gemstones, modern designs and craftsmanship since 1884. Zendaya truly looks breathtaking wearing a vibrant necklace and a pair of supreme earrings. Zendaya's fans are amazed with the star's brilliant shots.

In one of her interviews, the actress confessed that Tom Holland is one of the best people she has ever met in her life, so they became good friends when starring in «Spider-Man». You can watch some of the cutest moments of the actors together.