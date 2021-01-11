© Instagram / Zendaya





Zendaya looks stunning in her new movie with John David Washington





Zendaya has informed a wonderful news these days – she has starred in a new film. What's more, she plays a leading role along with her beloved one, John David Washington.

By the age of 24, Zendaya has starred in nine movies and 17 television series. Zendaya tends to have romantic feelings to many of her male co-stars. There were rumors she was dating her «Spider-Man» co-star, Tom Holland. In summer 2019, the same rumors emerged again. What is known for sure is that Tom isn't with Zendaya today. Later, the actress had mutual sympathy with her «The Greatest Showman» co-star Zac Efron. But the two turned out not to be dating afterwards. 2019 drama «Euphoria» gave Zendaya her beloved boyfriend at that period of time - Jacob Elordi. Unfortunately, the couple broke soon.

© Instagram / Zendaya





It seems the girl has grown up and started to appear in really serious films. Her new movie is called «Malcolm and Marie,» since John David Washington and Zendaya perform the corresponding roles in it. The marvelous story of love is directed by Sam Levinson. The movie will be available on February 5th on Netflix. You can watch the trailer right now, though. Aren't the actors stunning? They say, Oscar is coming for this film!

Zendaya feels thankful to everyone for helping her to make «Malcolm and Marie». While some people thought she was under 18, her true fans are excited to see her in the new movie and are counting down the days to watching the film.