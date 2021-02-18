© Instagram / Zendaya





Zendaya and Jon David Washington on the set of the new film "Malcolm and Marie"





Sam Levinson's «Malcolm and Marie» was released on Netflix a few weeks ago. The black and white film tells about the difficult relationship between aspiring director Malcolm (played by John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (played by Zendaya).

© Instagram / Zendaya





In addition to the dialogues, in which you «drown» literally from the first minutes, «Malcolm and Marie» attracts with an incredibly stylish picture.

And today, Zendaya showed off several frames and videos that she took during the filming process. On them, you can take a closer look at the images chosen by the costume designers, as well as the luxurious interiors of the house in which the shooting took place.