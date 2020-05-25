© Instagram / Zoe Kravitz





Zoe Kravitz, the “Batman” star, donates her money to support “Frontline Foods”





Zoe Kravitz declared on Instagram that she is honored to sponsor healthcare workers in the country.

Zoe Kravitz is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and singer Lenny Kravitz. At present, though, her mother is married to Jason Momoa and has two children with him. Zoe Kravitz is known for her roles in such movies as «Catwoman», «Batman» and «High Fidelity»; however, at present, she is more interested in the topic of coronavirus pandemic. She's looking for ways of improving the situation and she uses them.

The actress proudly announced on her official Instagram page that she supports «Frontline Foods by sponsoring meals for our healthcare heroes in hard-hit communities in five of the cities closest to our hearts». The restaurants they partner with are small businesses owned by women or with a female chef. This activity of Zoe Kravitz is another reason people love her. They say she is not only a talented actress but also a beautiful, supportive and smart woman.

In the following video, you can see how professionally Zoe Kravitz coped with her legendary role of Catwoman.