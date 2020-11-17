© Instagram / Zoe Kravitz





Zoe Kravitz wished her mother, Lisa Bonet, a happy birthday. What a sweet baby she was!





Zoe Kravitz showed her mother when she was a new-born baby. On the 16th of November, the actress turned 52.

Zoe Kravitz has starred in a number of movies but her best-known role is the one of Catwoman in the film with the same title. She's the daughter of singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Zoe's mother got married with American actor Jason Momoa in 2017, so Zoe became his stepdaughter. She seems to be happy with her husband, Karl Glusman, an actor who performed the roles in drama «Love» (2015), in science fiction thriller «Devs» and war film «Greyhound». The couple has been in a relationship for four years and got married last year.

On her fresh Instagram page, Zoe Kravitz has shared a marvelous photo in which her mother is still a little baby lying in her mom's hands. Zoe's caption to the photo says that she doesn't have Instagram because «she's cooler than all of us». The actress wished her mother a happy birthday. Some of Zoe's followers consider Lisa to be the most beautiful woman in the world.

Zoe Kravitz Anne Hathaway gave a precious advice to Zoe Kravitz about her role in «Catwoman». She told her not to listen to anybody because she thinks the only way to play this role is to give your vision to it.