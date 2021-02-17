© Instagram / Zoe Saldana





The image of Gamora, played by the actress Zoe Saldana, James Gunn called the most striking and unforgettable in the series "Avengers: Infinity War"





The heroes of «Guardians of the Galaxy» fell in love with fans immediately after the premiere of the first part of the franchise, and the sequel only strengthened this affection. After two solo films, the motley crew finally met up with the rest of the Marvel characters in Avengers: Infinity War to help them confront Thanos. Not all Guardians managed to get out of this fight alive, because Gamora (Zoe Saldana) died at the hands of her adoptive father.

Since the heroine knew where the Soul Stone was hidden, Thanos kidnapped and blackmailed her, forcing her to reveal secret information. But, unlike other Infinity Stones, this gem required a sacrifice to obtain, and the Mad Titan, obsessed with the desire to restore order in the universe, killed Gamora, despite the fact that she was the only one he ever truly loved.

© Instagram / Zoe Saldana





True, although the scene of the death of Gamora turned out to be truly heartbreaking, the creator of «Guardians of the Galaxy» James Gunn assures that this is his favorite moment from the whole «War of Infinity». The director recently answered questions from fans on Twitter, and when asked if he planned the death of the heroine or if it happened against his will, Gunn replied:

«I definitely didn't always plan it. But I was consulted before doing so, so it was definitely not out of my control. This is probably my favorite Infinity War scene.

After Gamora's death, she was brought back in Avengers: Endgame, although the MCU version of the character now dates back to 2014, which means she doesn't remember her time with the Guardians of the Galaxy, including her relationship with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). She's a completely different person, essentially, and it's curious to see how their relationship develops in the third installment of the franchise.