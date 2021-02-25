© Instagram / Zoe Saldana





Zoe Saldana will face the pirates of the Caribbean





Not the pirates, not the Disney ones. The Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star will star in Netflix's new full-length action game Bluff, according to Deadline.

Saldana will play Ersell, a girl living in the Cayman Islands. When her hometown is attacked by pirates of the Caribbean, she has to take up arms to protect herself and those who are dear to her.

© Instagram / Zoe Saldana





And it turns out that the girl is very skillful with a firearm, since in the past she was not who she pretended to be.

The director will be Frank E. Flowers, who has previously filmed the actress in the 2004 crime drama Harbor. Among the producers are the Russo brothers.