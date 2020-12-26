Zooey Deschanel wished everyone a merry Christmas in the most amazing way!

© Instagram / Zooey Deschanel





Zooey Deschanel has been associated with her role of Jovie in the 2003 family comedy «Elf» in which she co-stars actor Will Ferrell acting as William «Buddy» Hobbs. The actress has also starred in all seven seasons of sitcom «New Girl» portraying Jessica Day who lives with three men. While Katy Perry looks like Zooey Deschanel she has used her chance to get into clubs. The singer even apologized for doing so and the actress certainly forgave her. Zooey Deschanel has got a sister, actress Emily Deschanel who played Dr. Temperance «Bones» Brennan in the series «Bones.»

In her fresh Instagram page, Zooey Deschanel has shared a wonderful video of herself singing «All I Want for Christmas Is You». She is accompanied by her friends Sara Mann, Jessica Rotter and Jasper Randall on keys. In this way, the actress wished her everyone a merry Christmas. While most people liked Deschanel's video, there were those who didn't. Thus, one man found her Santa Claus pillow confusing. In general, her fans love Zooey very much and enjoy watching «Elf.»

Zooey Deschanel wished the merriest Christmas to everyone on her Twitter page too. She's sure that «the best presents are ones that can't be wrapped.» The star wished everyone lots of happiness, love and health.